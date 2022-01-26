No Round 6! You can’t even imagine the most watched series in the US in 2021

There is no doubt that round 6 was the most popular series of 2021. At the time of its release, the South Korean production was enshrined as the most watched Netflix original plot of all time. However, in the United States, according to data released by Nielsen, the post belongs to Lucifer.

The series was picked up by Netflix after the third season and became a huge hit on the platform. According to the consultancy, which investigates what Americans watch throughout the year, while round 6 was played for 16.4 million minutes, Lucifer recorded 18.3 million minutes.

Advantage?

Still, it is worth noting that Lucifer has the advantage of having six full seasons on Netflix, while the South Korean series quickly gained subscribers with a single season. Despite the second place, there is no denying that round 6 was a major milestone in the history of the streaming platform, mainly because it is a series in a language other than English.

Lucifer tells the story of the Devil himself, played by Tom Ellis, who resigns from the highest office in Hell to try to have an ordinary life in Los Angeles. Production has now come to an end. Already round 6 has a very different premise, telling the story of a deadly game worth a life or a billionaire prize.

Most-watched original series in the US in 2021 Series Platform episodes Audience (millions of minutes) 1 Lucifer Netflix 93 18,342 two round 6 Netflix 9 16,432 3 Great British Baking Show Netflix 75 13,636 4 Virgin River Netflix 30 12,908 5 bridgerton Netflix 8 12,356 6 You Netflix 30 11,124 7 Snake Kai Netflix 30 10,915 8 The Crown Netflix 40 9,651 9 longmire Netflix 63 8,892 10 The Handmaid’s Tale hulu 46 8,564 11 Outer Banks Netflix 20 8,301 12 Ted Lasso Apple TV+ 22 8,161 13 Maid (2021) Netflix 10 8.103 14 WandaVision Disney+ 9 7,284 15 The Witcher Netflix 16 7,067

Netflix has yet to announce the second season of round 6, but one of the company’s CEOs. Ted Sarandos has already confirmed that there will be a sequel.