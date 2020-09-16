Nokia 9.3 PureView gains new renderings that reinforce use of camera under the display

THE Nokia 9.3 PureView is the long-awaited sequel to the Finnish brand line-top segment, and promises to offer a much more robust experience than its predecessor. A series of rumors about the device’s camera capabilities, which it would be able to record in 8K resolution, and about its display have been released. Now, it looks like we had the first taste of what the smartphone’s final look might be.

The rendering, developed by Twitter user Abraham Pratomo, shows a design very similar to that seen in Nokia 9 PureView. The presence of five rear sensors must be maintained, but this time organized in a circle that resembles the camera modules of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

No information about the device’s specifications was revealed, but the rumors also pointed to a 120Hz OLED screen with built-in digital reader, Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and 32MP resolution on the front sensor . The price may be another good surprise, and stay in the $ 800 (~ R $ 4,197), rivaling devices such as the OnePlus 8.