Nokia C20 Plus has hardware details revealed before launch

Two new Nokia-branded phones and the Android operating system are about to hit stores, and new information about what appears to be the smallest of them has appeared on a benchmark platform. With that, some alleged details of the Nokia C20 Plus are available on the internet.

The Geekbench started to list a test of the cellphone identified as Nokia C20 Plus, dated May 26, 2021. The device has simple hardware, with a Unisoc platform, 3 GB of RAM and Android 11 installed. The single-core score was 126, while in the set of eight it rises to 476 points, which makes it clear that the device has hardware that is between the entry and intermediate category.

It is not possible to know the exact processor or CPU model adopted by HMD Global on the cell phone. The test shows that there are eight processing cores, and that the four fastest ones reach 1.6 GHz, while the most economical ones are limited to 1.2 GHz.

HMD Global revamped the Nokia branded cell phone catalog in 2021, abandoning names that resemble software versions to follow competitors’ lines, with a letter and numbers to identify each model. The C line, which houses the company’s simplest smartphones, was born with two devices, but soon it should be expanded with at least two more new ones, with the C20 Plus being one of them and the C30 the second.

The design and battery capacity of both appeared in a recent leak, indicating that the Nokia C20 Plus should have 5,000 mAh of charge, while the C30 comes with 6,000 mAh. Their look is similar, with two cameras at the rear, and only changes the size and presence of a fingerprint reader on the larger model.