Nokia Streaming Box 8000 launches with Android TV and 4K support

TV box is Nokia branded, but manufactured by Streamview; remote control has buttons for YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix

Nokia launched yet another TV box with its brand. Manufactured by the Austrian Streamview, the so-called Nokia Streaming Box 8000 was known a few days ago and has now started to be sold in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The device has Android TV 10, supports 4K videos and offers a remote control with buttons for YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and Google Play.

The device has an Amlogic S905X3 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. In addition to the HDMI port, it features USB-A, USB-C and Ethernet ports. The device also offers facilities such as connection to the cell phone, as is the case with Chromecast, in addition to the Google Assistant to navigate the system with voice commands from the microphone built into the remote control.

The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 is being sold for 100 euros (just over R $ 640, in direct conversion). The device leaves the factory with Android TV 10 and does not have the latest interface used in Chromecast with Google TV, which costs US $ 49 (about R $ 260). In direct conversion, the Nokia branded device is also more expensive than the Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro, launched in China for 399 yuan (R $ 330).

Nokia has TV box in India

In addition to the model developed by Streamview, Nokia lends its brand to a TV box sold in India. Named Nokia Media Streamer, it was launched by Flipkart for 3,500 rupees (R $ 255). The device supports Full HD images, has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, and also allows the use of voice commands by Google Assistant.

With information: XDA Developer.

