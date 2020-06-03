Nokia’s liquid-cooled 5G antennas reduce consumption and CO2 emissions

The new 5G connection standard is gradually being adopted worldwide. Countries such as Japan, South Korea and the USA already have plans that offer the new network, capable of reaching speeds between 800Mbps and 2Gbps, being about twice as fast as 4G LTE. However, gains in throughput have an important cost: high heat generation, which requires more complex cooling systems than we have seen before.

Nokia’s telecommunications division, independent of HMD Global responsible for smartphones, thought of solutions to the problem, in order to increase the efficiency of the antennas and reduce the emission of pollutants, thus launching the AirScale family stations. The line is the first in the world to bring liquid cooling, which guarantees a 30% reduction in energy consumption and an impressive 80% reduction in CO2 emissions.

There are also other benefits, such as the absence of maintenance, reduction of the antenna size by 50% and its weight by up to 30%. As operator Elisa points out, the use of new equipment and the 5G network end up being great allies of sustainability, and should help the company’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint to zero by the end of 2020.

According to research released this week, Nokia is today one of the largest companies in 5G technology in the world, having more than 2,000 patents on the new network applied for last year alone, with just over 1,500 of them granted to the company, second only to Samsung. With the benefits offered by AirScale antennas, we must see the Finnish technology being increasingly present worldwide.