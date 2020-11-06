Home Technology Tech news November Game Pass receives Star Wars, EA Play and more in the...
November Game Pass receives Star Wars, EA Play and more in the catalog

By kenyan

November’s Game Pass features Star Wars and EA Play, adding dozens more games to the Xbox One and Xbox Series lineup

O Game Pass in November comes loaded with news for PC (Windows) Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. One of the additions is Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, which comes to the service along with EA Play, adding another huge batch of games to the Microsoft product line.

Game Pass

Game Pass is a subscription service available to all users who have an Xbox Live account. As long as the user keeps the subscription active, he still has access to the games. When games leave the catalog, it is not possible to continue playing even if you have already downloaded them.

With information: Xbox.

