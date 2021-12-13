November’s most powerful cell phone list has Nubia and Realme at the top

The benchmark tool AnTuTu has just released its traditional list of most powerful phones from the previous month, now featuring the most powerful mid-range and high-performance smartphones around the world during the month of November. And while the Chinese list placed Xiaomi and iQOO at the top, now it’s Nubia and Realme’s turn to take the top spot.

November’s most powerful high-end phones

Among the most powerful high-performance phones, Nubia’s Nubia Red Magic 6 ranks number one equipped with Snapdragon 888 chip, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage and average score of 860k points.

In second place we have ASUS ROG Phone 5s Pro, adopting Snapdragon 888 Plus chip and combination of 18GB + 512GB with 845,000 points. Asus maintains the third position with the Asus ROG Phone 5, using Snapdragon 888 with 16GB + 256GB and scoring 824,000 points.

In the rest of the list we still have the presence of powerful models like the Realme GT 5G, Sony Xperia 1 III, the compact Asus Zenfone 8 and the edition with Snapdragon of the Galaxy S21 UItra.

Check out the full list below:

Nubia Red Magic 6 Asus ROG Phone 5S Pro Asus ROG Phone 5 Realme GT iQOO 7 Sony Xperia 1 III 5G OnePlus 9 Pro Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Asus Zenfone 8 Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Snapdragon 888)

November’s Most Powerful Intermediate Cells

For the intermediate segment the Realme GT Master Edition dominates the podium using the Snapdragon 778G chip, 8 GB RAM combo with 256 GB of storage and an average of 537,000 points.

In second place is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G with Snapdragon 780G, 8GB + 128GB and 524,000 points, with the Honor 50 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE in third and fourth position, respectively, both equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip.

The rest of the list still highlights popular models like Samsung’s Galaxy A and Galaxy M52 5G.

Check out the full list below:

Realme GT Master Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite honor 50 Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Huawei Nova 9 Galaxy A52s 5G Galaxy M52 5G Huawei Nova 7 Oppo Reno 6 5G Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G