NOW news: see what’s coming to the catalog in October 2020

After integrating the Starzplay service since August, the NOW platform already has the catalog’s new products available for the month of October. Claro released the information on Wednesday (30), which includes both on-demand content and live channels.

One of the highlights is the film “Crime Tycoons”, directed by Guy Ritchie. He portrays a powerful English dealer who tries to sell his lucrative empire to a group of billionaires.

For series fans, one of the highlights is the sixth season of Comedy Central’s comedy Shitt’s Creek. NOW makes available all previous episodes of the production, which won nine EMMYs awards from 2020.

There is still, on FOX Premium, the last episode of the 10th season of The Walking Dead. It was postponed due to new coronavirus pandemic.

Sports enthusiasts will still have the Copa Libertadores games on Conmebol TV – under subscription for R $ 39.90 per month – and the NBA Finals on ESPN.

Without further ado, check out the main debuts on NOW for the month of October 2020:

  • Crime Tycoons (October 1)
  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond (October 5)
  • Monster Hunters (October 12)
  • Supernatural (October 20)
  • Candice Renoir (October 21)
  • Shitt’s Creek (October 24)
  • The Undoing (October 25)
  • Lady Night
  • The Walking Dead
  • Ben 10 versus the Universe – The Movie
  • School of Geniuses
  • Scooby-Doo !: Halloween
  • Airport Alert: Rome
  • The Partner
  • Learning to Skate in a War Zone (If you’re a Girl)
  • Crime Camera
  • Decorate yourself

How to access?

NOW is available on channel 1 of the remote control. It can also be accessed on other devices, through its official website or through the applications for Android and iOS. The download links are located on the card below the text.

Did you like the news of NOW for this month of October 2020? Tell us your opinion in the space below.

