Nubank app goes down on Android and iOS phones this Thursday (15)

Some Nubank users reported a failure with the app over the course of Thursday, September 15. The application’s home screen does not load users’ bank information, such as the digital account balance, the current invoice amount or other details present on the application’s home page.

In response to some customers on Twitter, fintech explained that it is already aware of the problem and that its team is already working on a normalization. In addition, the financial institution highlights that a maintenance performed in the service is responsible for instability:

We have a slowness in the app that impacts the loading of products from the home screen. The responsible team has already been called, is aware of the problem and working on a solution, ok? We ask that you try to access it again throughout the day. Any questions, we are here. – Nubank (@nubank) October 15, 2020

One of the errors presented in the application returns a message to the user, which says “Error loading information, please try again in a few minutes.” On other devices, the application simply does not load the information.

Some users reported that they even uninstalled the app and installed it again, thinking that this is a problem on their cell phone, but without success. It is important to note that instability happens to both app users on iOS and Android.

We also highlight that, at the time of this publication, some users have already been able to access the application normally. However, it may take a few moments for the entire operation to be normalized again.

It is worth remembering that in recent months fintech announced an expansion of its services and started offering its credit card to customers in Colombia.