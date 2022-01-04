Nubank brings 10 new stores in the Shopping section of the app

Nubank has announced the arrival of ten partners who are expected to add three new categories to the app’s e-commerce system: Games, Travel and Pet. The approximately 48 million users of the virtual banking app will be able to make virtual purchases at stores such as Netshoes, Zattini, Shopee, Nike, Centauro, Booking.com, Xbox, PlayStation, Hype Games and Petlove.

In Nubank’s Shopping section, customers can browse shopping areas or search for a specific product in partner stores. The promise is that new partners will bring promotions and special conditions firsthand to Nubank app users.

Each merchant will stipulate their own conditions, so the user must follow the steps indicated to complete the purchase with the advertised benefits. When clicking on the online store, the user is redirected to the website where they can complete the purchase — there is no direct integration with the Nubank ecosystem.

The shopping platform has been in the “roxinho” app since November and has been successful by offering numerous options for websites and stores with advantageous partnerships for customers. In addition to new partners, the service already has varista networks such as Via, Dafiti, Magalu, AliExpress and MobCom.

Expanding Nubank App

According to the Vice President and General Manager of the Nubank Marketplace, Juan Carlos Guillermety, the idea of ​​commerce is to expand the range of products offered in the bank’s app. “We are committed to adding more and more categories and new relevant partners to the platform to ensure that our customers have ease in many other areas of their lives,” he concluded.

After consolidating in the market and making a profit for the first time since starting operations, Nubank now aims to expand the portfolio of products and services offered. Unicorn already offers credit and debit cards, accounts for individuals or companies, investment area, personal loans, various insurances, international transfers and even the purchase of shares in the company.