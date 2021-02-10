Nubank launches loan with lower interest for those who receive salary in the account

Nubank announced a modality of loan with pay portability. With the service, customers can enjoy lower interest rates if they choose to receive their payment through the digital bank. The option expands the loan offer, available since 2019 for part of fintech’s user base.

When choosing to receive a salary at Nubank, customers offer more information and allow a more accurate credit profile analysis. The bank, in turn, uses artificial intelligence and other methods to evaluate the loan application and define interest rates proposed for each client.

The modality announced by Nubank is slightly different from the payroll loan, in which the value of the installments is discounted as soon as salary or retirement benefits fall into the account. In the loan with salary portability, the amount is debited from the account balance on the chosen payment date.

The installment payment is made as in an automatic debit. If the account does not have enough balance, the installment will be shown as overdue. After that, the customer must make the payment manually through the application.

Nubank has two loan options

With the announcement, Nubank now has two options for those who need credit: personal loan and loan with salary portability. The first was created in 2019 and, since then, remains in the testing phase. The second, launched on Wednesday (10), should also take time to reach all users.

To check if the services are available in your account, look for the “Loan” tab in the bank’s application. When selecting the item, it is possible to simulate the amount that will be paid in total and the number of installments. If the conditions are satisfactory, it is possible to start wage portability and contract the loan.