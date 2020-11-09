Home Technology Tech news Nubank lets you turn off notifications for news and reminders
Nubank lets you turn off notifications for news and reminders

By kenyan

Users will be able to disable notifications about transactions, invoice closing and other company notices

Starting this month, customers of Nubank will have greater control over the notifications they receive via the app or email. The company announced, on Monday (09), that it made the configuration of alerts customizable, in order to improve the user experience.

According to Nubank, communication via email and the app follows the company’s transparency mission. However, especially for those who are always carrying out transactions or other procedures through the application, it can be a little disturbing to receive notifications and emails with each action.

To decide which reminders and warnings you want to receive, simply open the application, access the settings (gear icon) and, finally, enter the “Configure notifications” section.

The company says that some communications cannot be disabled – this is the case with emails about password reset and related to account security, for example.

With information: Nubank

