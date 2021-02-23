Nubank on Google Pay is released for customers to pay with their cell phone

If you are a customer of Nubank and has an Android phone, good news: fintech is finally giving you the option of adding the physical or virtual card to Google Pay. Thus, it is possible to make payment by approach in physical establishments using a smartphone with NFC on compatible machines. This works on both credit and debit; see how to activate.

“With Google Pay, Nubank customers with Android phones will be able to use their cell phone for purchases in the debit or credit function at any establishment that accepts payments by proximity, as well as on websites and applications”, explains the company in its official blog.

The integration of Nubank with Google Pay is being offered gradually starting today, February 23, so it may take some time to reach your mobile phone. Remember that your device must have NFC to pay with Google Pay at physical stores.

You will know that Google Pay is free for you when a new panel appears within the Nubank app mentioning the digital wallet. So, to activate the functionality, just follow the steps below.

How to use Nubank on Google Pay

Want to add your Nubank credit or debit card to Google Pay? Do the following:

open the Nubank app on your Android phone;

on your Android phone; inside the app, there will be a new Google Pay dashboard – touch Register my card ;

– touch ; choose card to register (physical and / or virtual) and tap Continue ;

to register (physical and / or virtual) and tap ; on the screen We will open Google Pay to continue registration, tap Continue ;

; type your password 4-digit (used for in-machine purchases), check the information and tap To accept ;

4-digit (used for in-machine purchases), check the information and tap ; insert the CVC (three-digit code on the card) and its address, tap Most is at Continue ;

the CVC (three-digit code on the card) and its address, tap is at ; in the Issuer Terms, tap Most is at Accept and continue ;

is at ; hold the card is registered with Google Pay and that’s it.

Nubank on Apple Pay?

In early February, customers discovered that Nubank was testing support for Google Pay: the digital wallet showed the issuer’s terms and almost registered the card, but it was wrong.

In response to Tecnoblog, fintech said the following: “the recent integration allows payments through Google Pay to be offered in the future, but does not mean that there is any forecast for launch at the moment.” Only, less than three weeks later, the feature was launched.

It is possible that history will repeat itself with Apple Pay. At the end of last year, Nubank hinted that it would add support to the iPhones’ digital wallet throughout 2021. Then, the company seemed to step back, claiming that “there is no forecast to launch the integration with Apple Pay.”

Nubank on Google Pay and Apple Pay is safe?

Given that support for Google Pay has been launched, Apple Pay and even Samsung Pay can be a matter of time. These digital wallets require a technology called tokenization, so that the cell phone does not send the card number to the machine: instead, it transfers a token that needs to be verified to release or bar the transaction.

“When the customer shares payment data with stores, the application does not pass on the official card information,” explains Nubank. “That is, the data is secure and is not shared with third parties.”

The difference between digital wallets is that Apple would be charging 0.15% of financial institutions for each transaction, while Google and Samsung they would not have such a fee. For consumers, there is no additional charge.