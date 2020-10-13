Home Technology Tech news Nuuvem launches campaign that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders
TechnologyTech news

Nuuvem launches campaign that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders

By kenyan

Nuuvem will take advantage of Children’s Day week to launch a charity campaign in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, one of the most important philanthropic organizations in the world. From this Friday (09) until the 18th of October, the virtual games store will promote “Vem pro Jogo” (#VEMPROJOGO), which aims to raise funds for the entity.

The campaign works as follows: customers can donate values ​​ranging from R $ 5 to R $ 50. The greater the amount donated, the greater the discount within Nuuvem for the purchase of products until October 31. See the list below:

  • Whoever donates 5 reais will get a 5% coupon
  • Who donates 10 reais will get a 10% coupon
  • Who donates 20 reais will get a 15% coupon
  • Whoever donates 50 reais will get a 20% coupon

All donors will also receive a certificate of participation. The net amount collected will be fully converted to Médecins Sans Frontières. Donations can be made using any payment method and even the Drops that the user has accumulated in his account at the store.

Image: Disclosure / Nuuvem

In addition to the Vem Pro Jogo campaign, Nuuvem will participate in another action that will also benefit Doctors Without Borders. The store will sponsor the BrAT – Brazilians Against Time event, a traditional Speedruns marathon that will be broadcast live between 12 and 18 October and will also raise funds for the institution.

Playground Gamer

In the field of promotions, the store continues with other initiatives. During the well-known Recreio Gamer movement, there will be a moment called “A Hora do Recreio”, which is when Nuuvem will offer one game a day at a very low price, for just one hour. After that time, the game remains on sale, but at a lower discount. These are some of the games that will be on sale: Cuphead, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Overcooked 2, Trine: Ultimate Collection and several others.

Related news

Tech news

The Boys | Showrunner plans at least five seasons for the series

kenyan -
With the second season of The Boys already consumed and with even greater success than the first, fans must be asking: what will...
Read more
Tech news

Samsung confirms arrival of Galaxy A42 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone

kenyan -
Samsung's A series is recognized for bringing cost-effective devices, because, in addition to being affordable, they sometimes have technologies seen only in more...
Read more
Tech news

Sale of physical version of FIFA 21 falls 42% in the UK in 2021

kenyan -
FIFA 21 is bitter in sales, at least in the UK. According to a survey presented by the GFK agency to the...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke