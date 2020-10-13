Nuuvem launches campaign that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders

Nuuvem will take advantage of Children’s Day week to launch a charity campaign in partnership with Doctors Without Borders, one of the most important philanthropic organizations in the world. From this Friday (09) until the 18th of October, the virtual games store will promote “Vem pro Jogo” (#VEMPROJOGO), which aims to raise funds for the entity.

The campaign works as follows: customers can donate values ​​ranging from R $ 5 to R $ 50. The greater the amount donated, the greater the discount within Nuuvem for the purchase of products until October 31. See the list below:

Whoever donates 5 reais will get a 5% coupon

Who donates 10 reais will get a 10% coupon

Who donates 20 reais will get a 15% coupon

Whoever donates 50 reais will get a 20% coupon

All donors will also receive a certificate of participation. The net amount collected will be fully converted to Médecins Sans Frontières. Donations can be made using any payment method and even the Drops that the user has accumulated in his account at the store.

Image: Disclosure / Nuuvem

In addition to the Vem Pro Jogo campaign, Nuuvem will participate in another action that will also benefit Doctors Without Borders. The store will sponsor the BrAT – Brazilians Against Time event, a traditional Speedruns marathon that will be broadcast live between 12 and 18 October and will also raise funds for the institution.

Playground Gamer

In the field of promotions, the store continues with other initiatives. During the well-known Recreio Gamer movement, there will be a moment called “A Hora do Recreio”, which is when Nuuvem will offer one game a day at a very low price, for just one hour. After that time, the game remains on sale, but at a lower discount. These are some of the games that will be on sale: Cuphead, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Overcooked 2, Trine: Ultimate Collection and several others.