Nvidia Announces News for 5G Networks, AI and High-Performance Computing

Nvidia held this week an event in which it announced several news for the corporate market. The company revealed investments in 5G connectivity, combined with Artificial Intelligence in partnership with Google, as well as improvements in three key points of the HGX system, mixing AI with high-performance computing (HPC) to serve a greater number of industries.

The manufacturer continued with investments in the research area and also confirmed the construction of another supercomputer in Edinburgh, Scotland — the Tursa, developed in partnership with DiRAC and Atos for processing particle physics.

Nvidia and Google create 5G AI lab

The first big news is the opening of a 5G AI innovation lab, targeting the development of network infrastructures and AI software to create smart cities, smart factories and other applications that take advantage of both technologies. The initiative is born out of a partnership with Google Cloud, which will provide access to the Anthos platform.

Anthos is a hybrid platform, working in the cloud and locally, through which companies can manage and improve applications that run in the cloud using Google Cloud services. The technology will be combined with hardware provided by Nvidia, aiming to facilitate the work of telecom operators, cloud service providers and companies in the implementation of new services and applications on the 5G network.

Among the solutions that will be provided by Nvidia for the new laboratory is the Aerial 5G platform, the protagonist of another of Nvidia’s announcements.

Aerial 5G platform gains option with ARM chip

Nvidia Aerial 5G is a framework focused on developing high-performance, software-defined, cloud-native 5G applications to meet consumer demand using, among other technologies, the acceleration provided by parallel processing of GPUs. The solution is now supported by the ARM architecture with the arrival of a new version of the Aerial A100 computing platform.

According to Nvidia, the new development will help companies around the world deliver smarter services by offering servers that combine high-efficiency ARM CPUs with the manufacturer’s enterprise software suite via Aerial 5G.

The new Aerial A100 arrives equipped with an ARM version of the BlueField-3 A100, the platform’s data processing unit (DPU). The chip will feature 16 ARM Cortex-A78 cores, which promise to deliver improved performance per watt and higher speed.

The x86 architecture-based DPU option will remain, although the manufacturer reinforces the advantages of the new ARM chip, including the ease of feature and performance enhancements. Both versions of the Aerial A100, plus the Aerial 5G framework and other Nvidia solutions, will also be available to businesses through the 5G AI Innovation Lab.

New HGX A100 system promises to accelerate industrial AI and HPC

Nvidia also announced that it will power up the HGX A100, HPC and AI platform for enterprise servers, with three major upgrades. The first one is the adoption of the new Nvidia A100 GPU with 80GB of HBM2e VRAM, which increases the memory bandwidth by 25% compared to the 40GB A100, reaching 2TB/s.

The huge memory capacity and large bandwidth will allow more data and larger neural networks to be stored in memory, thus reducing communication between nodes and energy consumption. Other benefits also include higher transfer rates and faster results for users.

The Nvidia A100 is based on the latest Ampere architecture and, among other technologies, brings GPU Multi-Instance (MIG) capabilities, allowing smaller workloads such as AI inference to take advantage of the power of the GPU. According to the manufacturer, MIG enables HPC systems to scale memory and computing power to lower levels without loss of quality.

The second upgrade is the arrival of the new generation of NDR 400 Gb/s InfiniBand network switch systems, to serve companies whose HPC systems require even higher transfer rates. Nvidia Quantum-2 comes in two configurations: one fixed and one configurable. The first delivers 64 NDR 400 Gb/s InfiniBand ports per port, or 128 NDR 200 Gb/s InfiniBand ports.

The second can be configured with up to 2,048 NDR 400 Gb/s InfiniBand ports, or 4,096 NDR 200 Gb/s InfiniBand ports, totaling a bi-directional transfer rate of 1.64 Petabits per second, five times greater than that of the previous generation. Quantum-2 switches can be purchased separately, are backward compatible, and are expected to arrive later this year.

Finally, the latest upgrade is the arrival of Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage, a software feature that allows the GPUs of an HPC system to have direct access to storage rather than requesting data from the CPU. The technology not only reduces latency, as fewer steps are required for information to be loaded into the GPU, it also alleviates the stress placed on the CPU.

Nvidia Announces New Supercomputer in Edinburgh

The latest big news announced by Nvidia is the construction of another supercomputer in the UK, more specifically at the University of Edinburgh, capital of Scotland. Tursa is the third of four next-generation supercomputers from DiRAC and is optimized for computational particle physics processing.

The equipment will use Nvidia’s HGX high-performance computing systems, and includes technologies such as A100 GPUs, Nvidia HDR 200 Gb/s InfiniBand network and the Magnum IO software suite. The company claims that Tursa will deliver extremely high-precision calculations of subatomic particle properties needed to interpret data from massive particle physics experiments such as the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

The supercomputer will be built in partnership with Atos and is expected to go into operation later this year, being equipped with 448 Nvidia A100 GPUs, four Nvidia HDR 100 Gb/s InfiniBand network adapters and Nvidia Magnum IO GPUDirect RDMA technology, enabling communication between the GPU and other devices through the PCI-E connection.

Tursa is part of Nvidia’s strong investments in supercomputing, which already includes Cambridge-1 and Cambridge-2 machines, equipped with new processors from the manufacturer based on the ARM architecture.