Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 has first leaked overclocks; memories reach 20Gbps

Nvidia has been the subject of the moment, not only for the recently announced purchase of ARM, with huge implications for the smartphone market and the world of technology as a whole, but also for the new family of GPUs GeForce RTX 3000. Equipped with the architecture Ampere, the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 offer jaw-dropping performance levels, reaching gameplay at 8K resolution at 60 FPS and easily surpassing the RTX 2000 line and its rivals.

With a launch scheduled for September 17, the GeForce RTX 3080 will head the family of cards, promising to be able to keep weight games running at 4K and average 100FPS. However, the actual tests carried out by the press, which must prove the manufacturer’s numbers, are still under embargo, and should only be released on the 16th. Despite this, courtesy of the VideoCardz website, we have access to the first details about the overclocking capability of the new GPU.

Interestingly, manufacturers have only sent simpler models for testing, such as ASUS, which limited vehicle access to the TUF Gaming variant, which is more modest than its ROG Strix. In view of this, Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition may prove to be more promising than the custom cards that you already have access to, due to its higher TDP: while Nvidia’s own GPU reaches 370W, partner models are limited to 350W .

Even so, the tests carried out still bring excellent results. The customized model analyzed by the VideoCardz sources was able to achieve a respectable 20.7Gbps in memory, against the standard 19Gbps, in an increase of + 70MHz in the GPU and + 850MHz in the GDDR6X memory, announced by Micron with the capacity to reach 21Gbps. In practice, during stability tests on TimeSpy Extreme, played for 8 minutes, it is possible to see gains of around 18% in the frame rate, ranging from 86 FPS to 102 FPS.

It is too early to confirm the full capacity of the new GPU, which should only have its power demonstrated on the 16th, but in any case it is already possible to have a sense of what to expect. It will also be interesting to see how the Ampere family will position itself against AMD’s recently confirmed Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, which have already had one of their models leaked with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

