Nvidia must reduce RTX 2060 production to focus on RTX 3000 family

News about the problems of shortage of components that the electronics industry is facing is no longer new, and new impacts on product launches and sales have become routine. In addition to the smartphone market, with models from companies like Samsung being pushed back to next year, the computer parts segment is one of the most affected.

Despite recent AMD and Nvidia releases, such as the new RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti, high demand, coupled with the skyrocketing growth of cryptomining and chip shortages have proved challenging for manufacturers as they struggle to serve users. In addition to the debut of LHR versions, with low mining capacity, Nvidia may be about to act once again to try to combat the current scenario.

RTX 2060 may have production cut in half

According to information obtained by the website ITHome, the manufacturer reportedly got in touch with partners and retailers to communicate that the production of the GeForce RTX 2060, the company’s last generation entry-level board, will be halved. The model had returned to the manufacturing lines in February, to act as a palliative solution for the lack of stock.

If it actually occurs, the measure is intended to make room for the production of RTX 3000 family GPUs to be increased. Although the RTX 2060 is manufactured by TSMC, while the latest boards are under the responsibility of Samsung, some of the components of the new models are still manufactured by the Taiwanese foundry.

Plate is fourth most popular on Steam, but 3060 and 3070 grow

Currently Nvidia’s simplest and most affordable desktop model with Ray Tracing, the RTX 2060 is one of the most popular among consumers, ranking fourth in Steam’s hardware ranking. The component is in 5% of computers, being only behind the GTX 1650, GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060.

It’s still unclear whether the reduction in production will actually make room for newer models, but this isn’t the first time a company has announced similar action. During the announcement of the new Ryzen 5000G processors, AMD revealed that it will prioritize high-performance chips, leaving more affordable platforms in the background.