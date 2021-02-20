Nvidia promises not to slow video cards to mine cryptocurrency

After stating that Nvidia would decrease some of the capacity of some graphics cards to disrupt the plans of cryptocurrency miners, the company itself went back and gave up on making the RTX 3060 less strong. All of this happens in the midst of the GPU launch itself, which does not appear on many shelves and has seen its price soar.

One solution found to discourage miners was to create a driver so that the RTX 3060 would lose at least 50% of the efficiency to mine ether (also known as Ethereum), with the help of detection software to identify if the user is really in a game and needs all the firepower of the peripheral, or else is using the coin extraction plate.

The target is marked on ether because this cryptocurrency is the strongest on the market that still allows mining with the help of a graphics card. The problem with the solution, sounding like a marvel to the players, is that the question remains whether the driver will be able to identify the difference between actual mining and the use of the GPU for another purpose, such as rendering a video in the editor or any other. heavy task that remains active for a long time.

Nvidia knows how to differentiate mining from other uses of the GPU

The company swears on its feet together that “there is no impact on other applications”, at least that’s what guarantees Bryan Del Rizzo, public relations manager for the GeForce division, within Nvidia. The executive goes further, saying that “there is a cooperation between the driver, the RTX 3060 silicon and the firmware in the BIOS to prevent the limiter from being removed,” which can further assist in dropping these people’s interest in the graphics card, in addition to helping the gamer audience.

If you are one of those people who really need a GPU to get the cryptocurrency going, there is still an alternative to the Nvidia CMP line, or Cryptocurrency Mining Processor. They are versions of the cards with another scheme in the internal processor, without graphics outputs and that cost less.

These plate models already existed and will return to the production line. It is not yet clear whether these cards will use an altered version of the RT cores, or whether they will be equipped with older model processors. There is also the doubt that occupying the factory with one more board will not hinder the production of the other RTX 3060s that pass right by – especially at a time of lower semiconductor production.

To the The Verge, Nvidia also promises that “the chips used for CMPs do not meet GeForce specifications and do not affect the overall capacity or availability of GeForce”.

Keep an eye on the next chapters of this novel.

With information: The Verge.