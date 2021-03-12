Nyan Cat creator is selling more memes as NFT digital assets

An unprecedented event is happening for meme lovers. The creator of the popular “Nyan Cat” is promoting a week of selling NFTs for other original jokes. Among the tokens that are being auctioned, we find “Bad Luck Brian” and “Me Gusta”, for example.

Chris Torres thought about taking a next step in the tokenization of popular Internet jokes, especially the classics of the past decade. After the success of selling the remastered GIF of his creation “Nyan Cat”, he called on the creators of other memes to turn them into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Thus, he created the event called “Memeconomy”, which holds daily auctions that are happening throughout this week.

Sales are made through the Foundation platform and all transactions are made with the ether cryptocurrency (ETH). The memes registered as tokens are: Bad Luck Brian, Coughing Cat, Kitty Cat Dance, Scumbag Steve, Keyboard Cats, Grumpy cats, Me Gusta face and Twerky Pepe.

“Bad Luck Brian” was the most expensive sale

To date, the most expensive sale has been the NFT “Bad Luck Brian”, for 20 ETH, or about $ 37,000. Created in January 2012, “Bad Luck Brian” is a terrible photo from the school yearbook that went viral on the internet. Ian Davis was the one who uploaded his best friend’s image as a joke and became the symbol of the misfortune of many netizens.

The registered NFT is from the original upload of Kyle Craven’s photo, “Bad Luck Brian” himself (which is incredibly not called that). As a single piece, its auction ended on Tuesday (09), opening the “Memeconomy”.

Other memes that have already been sold were “Coughing Cat” and “Kitty Cat Dance”, respectively for 2 ETH and 0.7 ETH. Currently, two auctions are open for the fourth day of the event. The “Grumpy Cat” and “Keyboard Cat” are still receiving bids. While the first is worth 5.5 ETH, the second is in the 2 ETH range.

“Deal With It” and “Nyan Cat” have already been sold

Previously, two other big memes were also sold. Chris Torres, creator of “Nyan Cat”, remastered the original GIF of the cat-toast and registered it as NFT. His auction was the first and most intense so far, selling for 300 ETH, almost $ 450,000. It is to be expected that after a great success of these Torres, he created the “Memeconomy”.

While “Nyan Cat” was sold as a single copy of a collectible, the meme “Deal With it” was also up for auction in early March. However, its owner sold the original Photoshop template that he used to create the animation of the sunglasses together with all copyrights involving the image and use. The winning bid was 15 ETH, approximately $ 22,000.

With information: The Verge