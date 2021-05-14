Obi-Wan Kenobi | Ewan McGregor reveals appearance of “someone special” in the series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated series in the universe Star Wars which will debut at Disney + soon. The project starring Ewan McGregor officially went into production in the past few weeks and now experiences on the recording set are starting to reach the public.

McGregor made an appearance in Tuesday’s episode (11) of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and commented on how the filming routine has been, in addition to commenting on what happened on May 4th, just the date that is considered by fans to be the Star Wars Day: “I had a very special scene on May 4th with someone very special in my life”.

When asked about more details, McGregor said that this scene partner was someone he had never acted on screen with before. The answer, however, raised doubts, but the actor clarified that he was not a relative.

Although the statement leaves its mysteries, the actor expressed enthusiasm for living Obi-Wan Kenobi again. “The costume is slightly different from what you would expect,” he revealed, already saying that the costume will probably not be anything like the character wore in the prequel trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie in the cast. The surprise this time is the return of Joel and Bonnie, who, in the official franchise trilogy, played the younger versions of Owen and Beru Lars, the uncles who created Luke Skywalker.

There is information that Obi-Wan Kenobi will happen at the same time as the events of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. This would fit right after the Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and before the beginning of the original trilogy, with Episode IV – A New Hope. Apparently, the series will only have one season.

The series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi will be part of the Disney + catalog, joining other original titles from the franchise platform Star Wars, like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka among other series in the galactic universe.