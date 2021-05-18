Observatory begins 5 years of data collection to produce 3D map of the universe

This Monday (17th), a new journey of mapping the universe and more information on the mysteries of dark energy began. Over the next five years, the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), from the National Observatory of Kitt Peak, will capture the light of tens of millions of galaxies and other objects, allowing scientists to build a three-dimensional map of the universe, with details without precedents.

For this, DESI will collect the spectrum of objects to obtain information about them, such as composition, distance and relative speed. With these data, astronomers will be able to better understand the mystery of the force associated with dark energy, which accelerates the expansion of the universe over great cosmic distances. Jim Siegrist, associate director of High Energy Physics at DOE, commented that the expectation is high for the beginning of the project: “with the primary mission of studying dark energy, the data will be used by the scientific community for several astrophysical studies”, he explained .

Arjun Dey, DESI project scientist, comments that the combination of DESI with the Nicholars U. Mayall telescope results in the best machine for astronomical studies in the world: “the initial five-year mission, and we hope it will be the first of many , will produce the most detailed cartographic map of our accelerating and expanding universe ever made, ”he said. DESI’s biggest difference from other projects is its ability to collect ten times more spectrum measurements from galaxies than has ever been done in previous studies.

With this data, the instrument opens up a new dimension: instead of obtaining two-dimensional images of galaxies, quasars and other objects, the instrument also obtains data from the spectrum. Thus, it becomes almost a “time machine”, allowing researchers to make observations of objects that can be placed on a timeline that stretches up to 11 billion years in the past. All of this capacity should help researchers answer two major questions: the first is, after all, what is dark energy? And second, how far does gravity follow the theory of general relativity, which forms the basis of our understanding of the universe?

The DESI study will take five years, and the formal start comes after a four-month test of the instrumentation. This step allowed the capture of light from four million spectra, a number higher than that achieved by previous studies: “we have a spectrum factory here,” said Christophe Yeche, a cosmologist. “We can collect 5,000 spectra every 20 minutes and, on good nights, we can collect spectra from around 150,000 objects.”

DESI has an optics capable of increasing its field of view, along with 5,000 optical fibers manipulated by robotic control that gather spectroscopic data. Thus, as the universe expands, the galaxies become more distant from each other, and their light is diverted to redder and longer wavelengths – the greater the distance, the greater the deviation. By measuring the redshifts of galaxies, researchers will be able to create a three-dimensional map of the universe, with a detailed distribution of the galaxies that will reveal more information about the nature and influence of dark energy.