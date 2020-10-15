Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from R $ 5,799

Now, following the custom of other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has just gone on sale for its lowest historical price.

The offer is being practiced by Fast Shop, which offers the Samsung flagship equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black, charging R $ 5,799 for users who purchase the cell phone in cash. As expected, the price ends up being higher for those who make the installment purchase, but it is still an interesting offer, with a value of R $ 6,178.90 up to 12 times on the card.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available on the Fastshop for R $ 5,799. To see the other 10 offers click here.

(updated October 15, 2020, 6:50 pm)