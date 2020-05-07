Home Technology news OLX launches digital wallet for sellers and buyers
OLX launches digital wallet for sellers and buyers

By kenyan

OLX Pay will be available to users in Campinas and the region, with DDD 19

OLX, one of the largest buying and selling platforms in Brazil, today launched (6) OLX Pay, digital wallet that will allow safer transactions and with greater comfort for users in Campinas and the region, with DDD 19. The company did not say when OLX Pay will be available to from other regions.

The tool allows the user to parcel purchases through credit card, in addition to the possibility of performing transactions without leaving the application. The purchase protection service guarantees payment to the seller and the possibility of chargeback to the buyer.

Access to OLX digital card should be done on Android phones. When registering in the app, the user will add an amount between R $ 10 and R $ 2 thousand through payment of boleto or make payment by credit card, which will allow installment up to 12 times.

Sellers will be able to choose a transfer of money to their bank within 48 hours, withdraw from the user’s bank after the transfer of the value of OLX Pay, or even take advantage of the value to buy products advertised on OLX.

Transactions paid by OLX Pay will have the platform protection service, which guarantees the seller the receipt of the payment and the buyer the possibility of returning and reversal of the amount, if necessary.

After you hit the delivery also by chat, there is a deadline of 10 days for the buyer to receive the product. If this does not happen on time, the user can open a call by email [email protected]

The features are exclusive for items such as electronics, mobile phones, furniture, appliances, clothing and footwear with values up to R $ 500.

