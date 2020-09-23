On the far side of the Moon, a new mission will investigate the appearance of stars

The timing of the formation of stars in the first thousands after the beginning of the universe is a mystery to astronomers. So NASA and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) research center want to launch a small spacecraft, which will be positioned on the far side of the moon, to further investigate this issue through radio waves in hydrogen clouds.

The idea is to identify the energy of hydrogen clouds in radio waves, which contain clues about the formation of stars, because these formations refer to the first thousands of years after the Big Bang, during the so-called Dark Age. Then, the mission will be carried out on the far side of the Moon due to the difficulty of identifying radio signals on Earth, since most of them are blocked by the atmosphere and what remains is diffused in the middle of other transmissions.

Illustration of the DAPPER mission (Image: Reproduction / NRAO / AUI / NSF, Sophia Dagnello / NRAO)

Thus, the Dark Ages Polarimetry Pathfinder (DAPPER) mission, a small spaceship, will go to lunar orbit in search of radio signals from the early stages of the universe. These signals are weak and exist among brighter ones. The ship has a radio receiver and high frequency antenna, developed by NRAO teams under the leadership of researcher and engineer Richard Bradley. He explains that currently, no radio telescope on Earth can accurately measure the hydrogen signal from the early moments of the universe. “We are developing specialized techniques that enhance the process of the DAPPLER measures, to separate the signal from all noise”, he comments.

So, DAPPER should be part of NASA’s Artemis program, which will take the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024. DAPPLER’s potential lies in the fact that it is a cheaper project and easier to build than one. full-scale mission. In the coming years, NRAO will develop the prototype for the receiver, which will be tested in the Space Sciences Laboratory. “DAPPER’s contributions to the success of the ARTEMIS mission will build the rapid growth of radio astronomy research in space that we have seen over the past decade,” says Tony Beasley, director of NRAO.

Source: NRAO