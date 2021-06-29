One UI’s next “big” update shouldn’t be 3.5

The next update of Samsung’s One UI may not be version 3.5, as eager consumers expect. According to the description of novelties of an app from the Galaxy Store, the compilation that will reach the South Korean cell phones will be One UI 3.1.1 and may not have as much news as the public would like.

Currently, most of Samsung’s updated smartphones are in One UI 3.0 or 3.1 — the latter being just an update with minor tweaks. Anyone following the build cycle should remember that One UI 2.1 was followed by One UI 2.5, significantly more pompous in terms of features and new features. Naturally, the manufacturer was expected to adopt the same pace this year.

However, the half-cycle update may take a little longer to be released, as indicated by the Nice Catch app. The recurring informant Ice Universe also gave those waiting for the update a shower of cold water by commenting that there is no One UI 3.5 in development, but only One UI 3.1.1. It is unclear what reason would have made Samsung rethink the numbering of updates.

One UI 3.5 does not existGalaxy Z Fold3 with One UI 3.1.1 Samsung S series will test One UI 4.0 next month — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2021

Android 12 on the horizon

Also according to the informant, next month will be marked by the start of testing the One UI 4.0 (based on Android 12) on Samsung Galaxy S line phones. If the assessment is made in an open test for users, owners of cell phones of the S21 generations , S20 and S10 can receive the package and check what the Samsung distribution will inherit from the news announced by Google.

Little is known about One UI 4.0, but given its build on Android 12, users can expect nice improvements in privacy and customization. On June 15, a user who supposedly integrates the OS testing phase briefly showed how Material You is doing after customizing the manufacturer, but the rumors end there. There are no launch dates for Samsung’s custom distribution yet.