OnePlus 10 Pro has hollow covers that deliver details of the possible look

Scheduled for early 2022, the OnePlus 10 line may be very close to being officially unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer. After a series of leaks commenting on the OnePlus 10 Pro’s design and specifications, new renders of the device’s protective covers present more details of the device’s bold look.

The cell phone’s protective covers were recently registered in the Alibaba e-commerce. The images reveal the square-shaped camera module on the back, a detail very similar to the visuals of previously leaked prototypes.

As the renders, the protective cover has a very considerable cutout for the rear module. In this way, the aperture indicates that the camera’s sensors will be positioned slightly above the back panel and extend to the side.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 Pro can bring the same set of cameras as its predecessor, including a 3.3 times optical zoom. Thus, the module must be formed by a 48 MP main sensor, aided by a 50 MP ultrawide and an 8 MP telephoto.

+4

Another detail of the protective cover renders indicates that the on/off button will be located on the right side, while the volume buttons will be on the left side. There’s even a cutout at the bottom for the USB Type-C port.

Such accessory points have also appeared in older renderings of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Therefore, there is a high possibility that the device will come to market with this design.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 10 lineup will be released with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – or Snapdragon 898 –, Qualcomm’s next high-performance chip. The device can still have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus device can feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. Additionally, the fingerprint reader will be located under the display.

Finally, another striking point is the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 125 W fast charging. Something that can guarantee a long time of use and full recharge in a matter of minutes.