OnePlus 10 Pro has possible enhanced look with concept video

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be the most expensive device among the new high-end devices from the Chinese company for 2022. Conceptual renderings of the device based on the latest leaks and rumors reinforce what it might look like, with big differences compared to the previous generation.

If confirmed the new design, the cell phone will have a rear module that is integrated to the side, and has a practically square shape that resembles what was done by Samsung with the Galaxy S21 line. There are three visible cameras, which appear together with a flash located in a fourth circle, and the Hasselblad logo is on the left side — the company has already taken its name on smartphone lenses in the series since the OnePlus 9 line.

On the front, the device may have a screen with curves on the side and a selfie camera positioned near the left corner, inside a small hole — therefore, without major differences in relation to the current model. The released images show thicker borders around the display compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the final design of the new product could still vary.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What to expect from OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus’ flagship is expected to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s new high-end processor that was introduced recently. If it follows specifications similar to its previous generation, the device will still have versions ranging between 8 and 12 GB of RAM, and 128 to 256 GB of available internal storage.

Details of the device’s datasheet have not yet been released, but it is likely to come with a 6.7-inch screen with Wide Quad HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, AMOLED technology and fingerprint sensor implemented below the display.

The camera suite will be led by a 48 MP sensor, with a 50 MP component to work with the ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom — at the front, the selfie camera should be 32 MP The OnePlus 10 Pro may still have battery improvements, with a tank of 5,000 mAh, that is, 500 mAh more compared to the previous generation.

There is still no official date for the launch of the OnePlus 10 line, but it is quite likely that the devices will appear as early as 2022, maintaining a one-year cycle between generations — the series should be made available first in China, to win the global market a few weeks later.