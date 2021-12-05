OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 after executive confirmation

OnePlus decided not to announce a OnePlus 9T in the second half of this year and kept the two devices launched in March 2021 on the market, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Now, eyes turn to the next generation that should be the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro, which will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as confirmed by a company executive.

Pete Lau used the Chinese social network Weibo to confirm the information that the manufacturer’s new cell phones will bring Qualcomm’s new processor..

The platform brings a number of new features compared to Snapdragon 888, such as support for 8K video recording with HDR, it has 30% higher performance while consuming 25% less energy. Rumors had already raised the possibility that the possible OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro previously, and now there is confirmation of the use of the new chipset.

What to expect from OnePlus 10 Pro?

About the OnePlus 10 Pro, its look has already been leaked with a new camera module, now square and integrated on the side of the smartphone. The set should house three lenses, including a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle, and another telephoto for 8MP 3x zoom.

In addition, the smartphone should have a 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED technology, Quad HD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Regarding performance, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as confirmed the executive, and must have up to 12 GB of RAM memory and UFS 3.1 technology storage of up to 256 GB. The battery ultimately should be 5,000 mAh and rumors speak of a 125 watt fast charging support.

In any case, there is still no specified release date for the device. So keep an eye on the Kenyannews to keep up with all the news about it.