OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition announced with pre-sale start date

Yesterday, October 15, OnePlus officially announced its new flagship, the OnePlus 8T, which arrives on the market with very advanced specifications and equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, with options of 8 and 12 GB of RAM.

Now, as usual, the company has just announced a limited edition for its new top of the line: it will be the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. To honor the future game, which will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One with a guaranteed update for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the Chinese partnered with CR Projekt Red to produce this version of the smartphone.

The news was shared on the social network Weibo – which is very popular in China – and shows a small trailer to advertise the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition.

In the video, the company does not show much of the device, so it is necessary to wait for its official arrival to have more details of its appearance. However, if you take into account some themes that are based on the game, experts expect an appearance with yellow tones, other neon colors and angular design that matches the game’s futuristic look.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits the consoles of Sony and Microsoft on November 19 and the smartphone’s special edition, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will start its pre-sale two weeks earlier, on November 4th.

