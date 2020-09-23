Home Technology Tech news OnePlus does not sell tickets for the OnePlus 8T launch event in...
OnePlus does not sell tickets for the OnePlus 8T launch event in China

Announced in an official teaser released this week, the OnePlus 8T will be launched at an event held on October 14th. But unlike past presentations by OnePlus, there will be no ticket sales for fans, something quite common for the manufacturer in China, his homeland. As expected, the measure aims to avoid agglomerations in order to prevent contagion with COVID-19.

The information was released by the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, in his account on the Chinese social network Weibo. As the executive reports, the conference will be exclusive to the press and selected people, with no access from the general public. The presentation will be broadcast, however, and can be watched free of charge by everyone.


This is not the first time that the company has to deal with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. In July, when the spread of the disease was at an even more alarming stage, OnePlus announced its OnePlus Nord in a curious and even unprecedented format, in which it presented the smartphone through an Augmented Reality conference. Unlike the next presentation, however, the event was paid for and even distributed prizes to viewers.

The OnePlus 8T should hit the market equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 6.55 “Full HD + OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 4,500mAh battery with fast charging Warp Charge 65W, rear lens with 48MP main sensor, 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth and Android 10.

It is worth remembering that OnePlus is not the only one that is adapting to the current world situation. Microsoft has already confirmed earlier this year that all of its events will be held over the internet by 2021, while LG replaces its booth at IFA 2020 for an online presentation in the same period.

