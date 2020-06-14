OnePlus launches OxygenOS beta 5 for 7T line with June security package and more

Other new additions include a new shortcut in quick settings to turn on dark mode, improvements to bluetooth audio streaming to comply with the American Speech, Language and Listening Association (ASHA), improvements in step counting system accuracy, and the addition of frequent contacts in the phone app’s dial-in interface.

Regarding fixed errors, we have correction of the tips on the edges of app cards on the recent screen, as well as the error where the screen flashed after locking the device. Beta 5 is now available for download, but considering whether it is software in the testing stage, subject to failure, sI use on a daily basis is not recommended.