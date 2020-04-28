Home Technology news OnePlus lays off in France, UK and Germany
Technologynews

OnePlus lays off in France, UK and Germany

By kenyan

The Chinese brand is separated by about 20 employees in France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Just days after the launch of its new smartphone, the Chinese brand OnePlus has just announced a restructuring of its activities in Europe.

In a published message on the brand’s blog, Tuomas Lampen, the new strategic director of OnePlus in Europe, explains the group’s new strategy in Europe, which wants to focus its efforts on certain markets.

OnePlus lays off in France, the United Kingdom and Germany to focus its efforts on the markets where the brand works best: the Nordic countries and the Benelux. After moving to the Netherlands, it had recently announced the opening of offices in Belgium. And it intends to continue its efforts as it has announced that it will recruit new staff in these markets. Several employees of the brand’s French, German and British offices have also been offered positions in other countries.

“Europe remains a key region for OnePlus” would like to reassure OnePlus’ strategic director in Europe.

Until now, the Chinese company has been running its European operations from its London offices. According to Engadget, the company’s headquarters will now be based in Helsinki, Finland. The decision could be linked to several factors: from the consequences of Brexit to smartphone sales in the country to relations with British operators.

Previous articleGael Angoula: “Now they call me Mr. Referee”

RELATED ARTICLES

news

OnePlus 8 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro – Oppo Find X2 Pro: the latest smartphones to test

kenyan -
Despite the containment, smartphone manufacturers are scrambling to offer new and more efficient devices. For 2...
Read more
news

Google begins selling Pixel Buds, competitors of AirPods

kenyan -
For now, the accessory is only available in the U.S., but is expected to hit new markets in the coming months The last event organized...
Read more
news

Countries register up to 66% increase in demand for virtual piracy

kenyan -
Increase considers only access data for the month of March With the spread of the new coronavirus and recommendations for people to stay at home,...
Read more
15,571FansLike
3,450FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

You are a lesbian, pay me my money! – Facebook user accuses Nadia Mukami, singer takes legal action

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has taken legal action against one Facebook user by the name Stella Bella who accused her of not paying her...
Read more

Quarantined individuals to carry own food and mattresses – Tana River Governor tells locals

News Alfred Kiura -
Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana has told the locals that anyone who will be quarantined at any quarantine Centre will have to carry...
Read more

Villagers lynch man for killing his sons

County News Tracy Nabwile -
Residents of Marakwet East lynched a man suspected of killing his two sons in January. The man, identified as Mr. Vincent Kimaiyo Chebii, 38,...
Read more

Health workers strike threat may paralyze the fight against covid-19

News Laiza Maketso -
At a time when the country's struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, a looming strike from health workers may cause havoc. Health workers who are asking...
Read more

Wema Sepetu defends Diamond from Zari’s deadbeat claims

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Former Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu has come out guns blazing defending former lover Diamond Platnumz from Zari Hassan's deadbeat claims. Zari recently took to social...
Read more

USA now has a third of the world’s Covid-19 cases as 1M infected

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The USA has hit one million Covid-19 cases, the first country to hit that figure. The one million cases are now a third of all...
Read more

KNH boss says they did everything to save Ken Walibora

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Monday, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) gave a detailed account of how Ken Walibora lost his life at the facility. KNH denied all claims...
Read more

Police engage rioting medics in running battles at Thika roadblock

County News Erick Flavour -
The General Service Unit (GSU) officers today engaged protestors in running battles at a Thika roadblock near Blue Post Hotel. The demonstrators, among them health...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke