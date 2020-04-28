OnePlus lays off in France, UK and Germany

The Chinese brand is separated by about 20 employees in France, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Just days after the launch of its new smartphone, the Chinese brand OnePlus has just announced a restructuring of its activities in Europe.

In a published message on the brand’s blog, Tuomas Lampen, the new strategic director of OnePlus in Europe, explains the group’s new strategy in Europe, which wants to focus its efforts on certain markets.

OnePlus lays off in France, the United Kingdom and Germany to focus its efforts on the markets where the brand works best: the Nordic countries and the Benelux. After moving to the Netherlands, it had recently announced the opening of offices in Belgium. And it intends to continue its efforts as it has announced that it will recruit new staff in these markets. Several employees of the brand’s French, German and British offices have also been offered positions in other countries.

“Europe remains a key region for OnePlus” would like to reassure OnePlus’ strategic director in Europe.

Until now, the Chinese company has been running its European operations from its London offices. According to Engadget, the company’s headquarters will now be based in Helsinki, Finland. The decision could be linked to several factors: from the consequences of Brexit to smartphone sales in the country to relations with British operators.