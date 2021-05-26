OnePlus Nord 2 gets first teaser after being found on the OnePlus website

A growing number of rumors indicate that OnePlus is about to announce its next intermediary, a possible successor to OnePlus Nord. The device was unveiled in July last year promising to “rescue the roots” of the manufacturer by offering the company’s acclaimed software in a package with robust hardware and a more affordable price.

For the theories have just gained a new reinforcement from OnePlus itself, through a publication on the brand’s Indian page on Twitter. The teaser indicates that news is on the way, and appears shortly after the name of the OnePlus Nord 2 was found in a support section of the company’s website.

OnePlus Nord 2 may arrive in the coming weeks

The publication made on Wednesday (26) brings an image with a message in sign language, accompanied by the phrase “you will find out”, in free translation. According to the website MySmartPrice, the signal message states that “something new is coming” in reference to a new device. OnePlus does not give details about which model is in question, but a curious leak suggests it is the new Nord.

You figure it out pic.twitter.com/YSC2MobEAy – OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 26, 2021

In a list of devices about a Google Stadia promotion in European countries, users found the name “OnePlus Nord 2”, which basically confirms the existence of the phone. The page has already been taken down, but it even delivered a possible launch window for the device – the announcement must occur before September 30, the day on which the offer will be closed.

There is no reason for the Chinese to place the OnePlus Nord 2 on the list if the debut is made after the end of the promotion. In addition, the period aligns with the supposed launch in June, indicated by leakers as the renowned Mukul Sharma.

What is known about the OnePlus Nord 2?

According to rumors and leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 may be the first smartphone of the brand to use a chipset from MediaTek, the robust Dimensity 1200. The choice is right, since it is one of the most powerful processors on the market today.

Tests indicate that the solution performs similarly to the Snapdragon 870, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips, which would mark a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 765G used in the original OnePlus Nord.

There are still no details about the screen, cameras and other specifications, but notable upgrades are expected to be made in most configurations. Considering the current market scenario, we can expect a screen with a high refresh rate, large battery with fast charging and a versatile set of cameras.