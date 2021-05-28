OnePlus Nord CE 5G has specs revealed days before launch

Nord CE 5G will be OnePlus’ next intermediary smartphone for the Indian market. The Chinese should present the device on the 10th and, on Friday (28), practically all of her technical file was revealed. Highlights include a high-frequency AMOLED screen and a 64 MP main camera.

Competent intermediary

According to information obtained from the Android Central website, the Nord CE 5G will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor, which also equips some intermediaries such as Galaxy A52 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i – including, these two devices should be its main competitors in the Indian market. RAM and internal storage options have not been reported, but at least a combination of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM is expected.

The launch screen will be 6.43 inches with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, specifications similar to those of the first OnePlus Nord. In other words, basically the Nord CE 5G will position itself a notch above the Nord N10, the most recent device in the line.

In the camera department, the smartphone will have three rear cameras, led by a main 64 MP. According to rumors, the look of the Nord CE 5G will be similar to the top of the line OnePlus 9. For selfies, there will be a 16 MP front sensor, located in a circular hole in the screen.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to launch in India on the 10th. The intermediary should also be presented in the European market, while the North American region should stick with the Nord N200 5G, probably the successor to the N100, launched in 2020 .