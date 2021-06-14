OnePlus Nord N200 has cast look and specs; more certifications come up

Last Thursday (10), OnePlus made the Nord CE official, the company’s newest intermediary that delivers a respectable set at an affordable price. With performance very similar to the traditional Nord, the model arrived equipped with Snapdragon 750G, up to 12 GB of RAM, 90 Hz AMOLED screen and modest visual, almost identical to the more robust brother.

The manufacturer has yet another news for this month — the OnePlus Nord N200. A low-cost variant, the N200 promises to follow the path of its predecessor, the Nord N100, by delivering the company’s lauded software experience in a more affordable package. On the eve of release, the new phone has just had all the specs and looks revealed by leaker Evan Blass.

Nord N200 brings Snapdragon 480 and 90 Hz screen

According to the full form published by Blass, the Nord N200 comes to market equipped with the Snapdragon 480 chipset, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Despite the nomenclature, the processor is more powerful than it appears to be, delivering only about 5% less performance than the Snapdragon 720G, with the advantage of supporting 5G networks.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (high res, unwatermarked) pic.twitter.com/6bDLJFQJxw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 13, 2021

Other highlights include 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 16MP front camera, set of three rear lenses with 13MP main sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP monochrome, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, P2 jack for headphones and generous 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W charging.

Closing the information package, the Nord N200 will feature a slightly more premium design than its predecessor, bringing elements that are very reminiscent of the OPPO Reno family models. The screen takes up most of the front panel, with a hole lined up in the upper left corner to house the selfie camera, with the fingerprint reader being integrated into the power button on the side.

The rear is minimalist, featuring only the OnePlus logo in the center, and the camera module in the upper left corner, with three cameras aligned vertically, plus an LED flash and the inscription “AI Triple Camera” right next to it. Apparently, the cell phone keeps bringing plastic throughout the structure, in silver color.

Device found in new certifications

Parallel to this, the brand’s entry cell phone was found in new certifications by the North American agency FCC, confirming part of the specifications leaked by Evan Blass. The device meets the model numbers DE2117 and DE2118, whose only difference is the market in which the variant will be made available, and will feature Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band.

Other than that, schematics of the phone were also found, revealing details such as the dimensions of the device, which should measure 162.8 mm high by 74.69 mm wide, with no thickness information yet. The OnePlus Nord N200 is scheduled for release this Tuesday, June 15th.