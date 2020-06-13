OnePlus Pods: TWS headphones appear in OxygenOS codes based on Android 11

A few days ago, OnePlus released the first Build of OxygenOS based on Android 11, which arrived through a testing program shortly after Google released the system’s first Beta for the Pixel line.

Until then, only the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have been contemplated with the newest version of the little green robot, and the few hours that have passed have been enough for interesting discoveries such as, for example, a new color not yet released for the OnePlus 8 and the charging of 65-Watts, which should debut in the next generation of smartphones from China.

But the news doesn’t stop there; The Senior member of the XDA Some_Random_Username found evidence in the system codes that point to the arrival of TWS headphones of the brand, which would be called OnePlus Pods:

In addition, he also found a package called com.oneplus.twspods, which includes elements for reading the individual battery level of the right and left headset.

Apparently, the headphones will have touch controls for volume adjustment as well as music playback.

OnePlus’s upcoming headphones have been mentioned in previous leaks, bringing an extremely similar design to Huawei’s Apple AirPods and FreeBuds 3.

According to recent information, the headset should be made official in July. It remains to be seen what the final name adopted by the manufacturer will be.