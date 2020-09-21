OneWeb circumvents bankruptcy and will launch a new batch of satellites in December this year

OneWeb, which has already launched 74 internet satellites to start creating its Earth orbit constellation, is now resuming its activities, showing that it managed to circumvent the bankruptcy filing filed in March this year. The company, which was bought by the British government and Indian operator Bharti Global precisely so that its project was not canceled, will make a new launch as early as December this year.

The company has a partnership with the European Arianespace, which was hired to carry out the next 16 launches of OneWeb, all aboard Soyuz rockets and departing from Russian territories. The next flight will take 36 new satellites into orbit, towards a constellation of more than 650 units. Thus, the company intends to complete its global constellation, offering high speed broadband internet to the entire planet, by the end of 2022.

OneWeb’s last launch was made in March, just before the company’s bankruptcy was announced (which happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2019, the company opened the world’s first satellite factory on an industrial scale, in partnership with Airbus. “I am delighted that we are back on track to support the deployment of the OneWeb constellation and the company’s mission to reduce the digital divide on a global scale,” said Stéphane Israël, CEO of Arianespace. “Our teams are already working hard to ensure a smooth and quick restart of the launch campaigns by the end of 2020,” he guaranteed. It is worth remembering that OneWeb rivals SpaceX’s Starlink project in this new market for internet satellite constellations. In addition to them, Amazon has its Kuiper project, which received authorization in July this year to start operations, and Facebook also has a similar project on the table. Source: Arianespace