Oppo announces Air Glass with a focus on “reality-assisted” and bold looks

During the INNO Day 2021 event, Oppo presented the Air Glass, a pair of glasses that promises to make the routine of users easier when performing some typical functions of smartphones. However, it is not an augmented reality (AR) product, but something the company defines as “assisted reality”.

Light, thin, beautiful 🤩#OPPOAirGlass will enhance your work AND your workouts with our self-developed spark micro projector 📽️ and four intuitive methods of interaction – touch, voice, hand gestures, and head movements.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/t5HGtHrPrr — OPPO (@oppo) December 14, 2021

The main distinction between the two terms lies in the interactions that glasses are capable of making with the real world. While AR products can identify objects and people and then display the information in an adapted way, Air Glass simply shows the words and graphic information in isolation, and even so it doesn’t need cameras that would make the product heavier.

Therefore, it will serve as a sort of smartphone screen positioned close to the eyes. With a monochrome display, it should be aimed at simpler tasks such as viewing notifications, geographic directions, weather forecasting, real-time translation and reading texts.

Air Glass is lightweight and eyeglass-compatible construction.

A feature that differentiates Air Glass from products already presented by competitors is its compatibility with other accessories. So it doesn’t need to be used in place of regular prescription glasses as it’s positioned above lenses that correct vision problems — at just 30 grams in weight, it shouldn’t be bothersome, even after long hours of use.

In addition, it will be used for different head shapes, solving a problem pointed out by users of other glasses of the same type. This “detachable” feature also means that it can be used with prescription glasses and sunglasses, with the need for only a simple and quick change.

The Air Glass has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor already seen in smart watches, and a Micro LED projector screen capable of displaying images at up to 1,400 nits of brightness — that is, brighter than most smartphones. Meanwhile, the internal battery is capable of delivering a charge for up to three hours of active use, or 40 hours of standby time.

Even though it focuses on practicality, it’s not exactly discreet. With a thicker construction than regular glasses, it will be available in two options, with a silver “half-frame” or full-frame in black — both models come in two sizes, and can be attached to regular glasses by magnetic pieces. .

It can be controlled by taps on the side of the device as well as by voice and the Smart Glass app. The product is still able to identify head and hand movements, and Oppo has also announced that it will encourage third-party application development through a set of openly available tools.

However, Oppo Air Glass should have a “limited release”, as said by the company itself. As a result, he probably won’t have many units available for purchase, and sales will only take place in China at first. The suggested price of Air Glass has not been revealed by the company.