Home Technology news OPPO Find X2 is released in India and no details for the...
Technologynews

OPPO Find X2 is released in India and no details for the arrival of the Pro version

By kenyan

Update on 06/17/20 – BB

Almost a month after OPPO India announced on Twitter the arrival of the Oppo Find X2 series in the country, more details were finally leaked regarding this release. This is because, according to the forum of the XDA Developers, there is already information about the price of the flagship.

However, to date, the information disclosed concerns only the simplest version of the series, OPPO Find X2, without details on sale and price of the Pro version.

However, according to a new tweet from OPPO India that was posted yesterday, June 16, it is still possible to wait for the release of OPPO Find X2 Pro.

“The wait for #SérieOPPOFindX2 is almost over. Stay tuned tomorrow at 4pm [13h no horário de Brasília] for live details revealing the #VerdadeiraExperiênciaFlagship with one of Britain’s greatest technology reviewers, the only @SuperSaf.”

Oppo Find X2 will be sold in India for 64,990, which equates to approximately R$ 4,460.67 in direct conversion. It will be available in the 12GB version of RAM and 256GB of ROM in ceramic black and ocean glass from June 27

Original text on 06/13/20:

OPPO Find X2 will arrive in India soon and already has amazon page disclosed

OPPO Find X2 is the latest top of the line from the Japanese manufacturer. Equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM, the device is extremely powerful, had support for HDR noo YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video confirmed, and has surpassed iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20 Ultra in audio test conducted by DxOMark.

Now the company has released a teaser of the arrival of its high-end smartphone in India. On its Indian Twitter account, OPPO posted an image of the device indicating its imminent arrival in the country, even disclosing the amazon sales page of the country, which already has a button by which it is possible to register to receive news.

The manufacturer was not the only one to announce that it would bring some of its devices to the Indian market. OnePlus also confirmed that its OnePlus 8 line will arrive later this month, including offering a special package that has two cases and the Bullets Wireless Z headset.

In addition to Qualcomm’s most powerful solution and 12GB of RAM, OPPO Find X2 also has 256GB or 512GB of storage, 6.7-inch screen with 3168×1440 pixel Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 32MP front camera, triple rear lens set with 48MP main sensor, ultra-wide 12MP and 13MP telephoto, 4,200mAh battery and Android 10 under coloros 7.1.

The Oppo Find X2 is still available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.

Related news

news

Next iMac may be first in line with feature present on iPhone 11

kenyan -
Recent news has shown that the next iMac may look more like the iPad Pro, and now something very interesting has emerged showing that...
Read more
news

Motorola Razr 2: Foldable phone can be announced in August

kenyan -
The folding cell phone Motorola Razr 2 is getting closer and closer to being announced by the manufacturer. Recently the device was the subject...
Read more
news

More downgrades! Galaxy Note 20 should have screen limited to Full HD and 60Hz refresh rate

kenyan -
The Ice Universe insider comes, with the pardon of the pun, throwing real bucket of ice in the expectations of those who expect the...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more
newskenyan -

Close! Gmail begins processing Google Meet video calls in new update

And Google follows in its attempt to placate its video calling tools. We saw that already a few months ago Samsung phones began to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,485FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenya hits exponential rising phase as COVID cases cross 4000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID cases in Kenya has risen above 4000 after 184 more people tested positive for the virus. In the announcement, Dr Rashid...
Read more

Rapper CMB Prezzo reveals he was a Mungiki leader (VIDEO)

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated rapper CMB Prezzo in a recent interview, revealed he was part of the outlawed sect Mungiki. The famous rapper was speaking at The Play...
Read more

Kenyan soldier who sought political asylum in the US amongst brains...

News Laiza Maketso -
A former Kenyan soldier residing in the United States received recognition for championing Akon's Sh 600 billion projects in Senegal. Julius Mwale, a former Kenya...
Read more

Egypt convicts journalist after featuring on Al Jazeera

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
Egyptian authorities arrested a senior journalist after featuring in an interview on the Qatar based channel Al Jazeera. Plainclothes police arrested Mohamed Monir 65on Monday,...
Read more

MP calls out for probe into CJ Maraga over judiciary corruption

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri on Tuesday the 16th of June trudged into the ongoing disagreements between the executive and the judiciary....
Read more

Exodus of Chinese nationals from Kenya commences

News Laiza Maketso -
Around 200 Chinese nationals left the country yesterday aboard China Southern Airlines following the rising number of covid-19 infections in the country. Last week, some...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke