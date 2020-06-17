OPPO Find X2 is released in India and no details for the arrival of the Pro version

Update on 06/17/20 – BB

Almost a month after OPPO India announced on Twitter the arrival of the Oppo Find X2 series in the country, more details were finally leaked regarding this release. This is because, according to the forum of the XDA Developers, there is already information about the price of the flagship.

However, to date, the information disclosed concerns only the simplest version of the series, OPPO Find X2, without details on sale and price of the Pro version.

However, according to a new tweet from OPPO India that was posted yesterday, June 16, it is still possible to wait for the release of OPPO Find X2 Pro.

The wait for #OPPOFindX2Series is almost over! Tune in tomorrow at 4PM to catch the live unveiling of the #TrueFlagshipExperience with one of the biggest British Technology reviewers, the one and only @SuperSaf! pic.twitter.com/cZVhQfwpjX — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 16, 2020

“The wait for #SérieOPPOFindX2 is almost over. Stay tuned tomorrow at 4pm [13h no horário de Brasília] for live details revealing the #VerdadeiraExperiênciaFlagship with one of Britain’s greatest technology reviewers, the only @SuperSaf.”

Oppo Find X2 will be sold in India for 64,990, which equates to approximately R$ 4,460.67 in direct conversion. It will be available in the 12GB version of RAM and 256GB of ROM in ceramic black and ocean glass from June 27

Original text on 06/13/20:

OPPO Find X2 will arrive in India soon and already has amazon page disclosed

OPPO Find X2 is the latest top of the line from the Japanese manufacturer. Equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM, the device is extremely powerful, had support for HDR noo YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video confirmed, and has surpassed iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20 Ultra in audio test conducted by DxOMark.

Now the company has released a teaser of the arrival of its high-end smartphone in India. On its Indian Twitter account, OPPO posted an image of the device indicating its imminent arrival in the country, even disclosing the amazon sales page of the country, which already has a button by which it is possible to register to receive news.

The #OPPOFindX2 is coming to let you witness the #PerfectScreenOf2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness with its 120Hz Ultra Vision Screen!

The #TrueFlagshipExperience is coming soon to India.

Get Notified: https://t.co/9ckLNJDdGk pic.twitter.com/vXTVdSy64x — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 13, 2020

The manufacturer was not the only one to announce that it would bring some of its devices to the Indian market. OnePlus also confirmed that its OnePlus 8 line will arrive later this month, including offering a special package that has two cases and the Bullets Wireless Z headset.

In addition to Qualcomm’s most powerful solution and 12GB of RAM, OPPO Find X2 also has 256GB or 512GB of storage, 6.7-inch screen with 3168×1440 pixel Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 32MP front camera, triple rear lens set with 48MP main sensor, ultra-wide 12MP and 13MP telephoto, 4,200mAh battery and Android 10 under coloros 7.1.

The Oppo Find X2 is still available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.