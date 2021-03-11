Oppo Find X3 Pro brings microscope camera and Snapdragon 888

Confirming a series of leaks, the Oppo announced, on Thursday (11), the Find X3 Pro. The smartphone is a top of the line with Snapdragon 888 chip and 120 Hz screen. But the detail that draws the most attention lies in its set of cameras: one of them is accompanied by a micro lens that captures microscopic scenes.

Microscope camera

The rear camera module attracts the eye right away because it has a design that makes it look very pronounced. But that detail quickly falls by the wayside when we look at the specifications of the components there.

It starts with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera. The same sensor appears on the second camera, with the difference that it comes with a 110 degree wide-angle lens. The third camera has 13 megapixels and a 5x hybrid zoom.

The smallest of the rear cameras is the one that most arouses curiosity. With a 3 megapixel sensor and f / 3.0 aperture, it is complemented by a 60x microlens and an LED ring to illuminate the object. Thanks to these characteristics, the camera is able to record images with focal lengths between 1 and 2 mm.

As the XDA Developers highlights, “this is essentially a macro lens, but with steroids”. In practice, we have a microscope here. Not as advanced as conventional microscopes, but with enough resources to record minute details.

The images may not have a convincing level of focus, not least because it is difficult to work with depth of field over such short distances. But, as the The Verge he points out, the microscope camera can be useful at least for viewing details of objects in real time.

Other highlights

Let us not ignore the other details. The Oppo Find X3 Pro also features an AMOLED screen with a size of 6.7 inches, a resolution of 3216 × 1440 pixels, a brightness of 1,300 nits, HDR10 + and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

The basic hardware consists of a Snapdragon 888 chip, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 4,500 mAh battery is compatible with a 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger and a 30 W AirVOOC wireless charger.

Other outstanding features include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, Dolby Atmos audio and a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be launched in Europe in March with a suggested retail price of € 1,149.

Oppo Find X3 Pro – technical sheet

Screen : AMOLED, 6.7 inches, 3216 × 1440 pixels, 525 ppi, 120 Hz, 1,200 nits, HDR10 +, 100% DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5

: AMOLED, 6.7 inches, 3216 × 1440 pixels, 525 ppi, 120 Hz, 1,200 nits, HDR10 +, 100% DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU RAM : 12 GB of DDR5

: 12 GB of DDR5 Storage 256 GB of UFS 3.1

256 GB of UFS 3.1 Drums : 4,500 mAh compatible with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger and 30 W AirVOOC Wireless charger

: 4,500 mAh compatible with 65 W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger and 30 W AirVOOC Wireless charger Rear cameras : Main : 50 MP Sony IMX766, f / 1.8 Wide angle : 50 MP Sony IMX766, f / 2.2, 110 degree angle Telephoto : 16 MP, f / 2.4, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom Microscope : 3 MP, f / 3.0, 60x microlens

: Frontal camera : 32 MP, f / 2.4

: 32 MP, f / 2.4 Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, USB-C, nanoSIM (2), GPS, Glonass

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, USB-C, nanoSIM (2), GPS, Glonass Operational system : Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 interface

: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2 interface Dimensions and weight : 163.6 x 74 x 8.3 mm, 193 g

: 163.6 x 74 x 8.3 mm, 193 g Others: IP68 certified, screen fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos audio