Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro emerge in new leak reinforcing specifications and design

After many rumors and leaks, the new Oppo Reno 4 And 4th Pro finally won a release date. Intermediaries should complement Oppo’s catalogue and offer a good value for money, something that can help the manufacturer that has been gaining ground in Europe.

Recently, we saw that TENAA – an organ similar to our Anatel – has released some specifications of the devices. Now, a new source in China has brought key details of the devices. The first highlight is that the Rhine 4 has a 6.43-inch screen, while the Pro adopts a 6.5-inch display.

The resolution of both is FHD+, and the Pro model has a 32 MP front camera and the normal one adopts an auxiliary lens of 2 mp more in the pill notch. The source also comments that the most powerful has 90 Hz refresh rate. See in the rendering below:

Now, when it comes to cameras, they both use triple configuration on the rear. Starting with the Reno 4, the device has 48 MP main lens, 8 MP ultrawide sensor and 2 MP for macro photos. The Reno 4 Pro uses the same main camera, but with OIS support.

In addition, the device still works with ultrawide secondary sensor of 12 MP and over 13 MP (no known function). In both cases, there is a ToF sensor for depth effect. Finally, we still have Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G connection, options with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

To power the assemblies, there is a battery with 4,000 mAh and 65W fast charging support. The devices also come out of the box with Android 10 running under the Oppo interface. With all the details revealed, now only remains to wait for the official release on June 5.