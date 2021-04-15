OPPO Reno 6 5G arrives with Dimensity 1200 and 90 Hz screen, says rumor

While several variants of the Reno 5 reach different markets, leaks indicate that OPPO is already preparing the next generation of its premium intermediary family.

The OPPO Reno 6 can come in three models to meet different price ranges, bringing chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm. Today, courtesy of the leaker Digital Chat Station, more details of the standard model were released.

According to the information, the new generation of the device may mark a significant upgrade over its predecessor, especially in processing power. The Snapdragon 765G gives way to the Dimensity 1200, MediaTek’s most powerful chipset today, with a performance level that can compete with Qualcomm’s more robust chipsets, such as the Snapdragon 870.

Reno 6 5G brings Dimensity 1200 and 90 Hz screen

In addition to the high-end processor, the leaker reveals that the Reno 6 5G will hit the market with a 6.55-inch Full HD + curved AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. With 32 MP , the front camera would be housed in a hole located in the upper left corner of the display. Still in the imaging department, the device would bring four rear lenses, with a 64 MP main sensor.

+2

Other than that, the Reno 6 would be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, with 65 W fast charging. Digital Chat Station did not disclose information about the memory, but the expectation is that the phone will bring configurations similar to that of the Reno 5, with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The new OPPO intermediary had also already appeared in Chinese agency certifications 3C under the model number PEPM00, which reinforce the use of Dimensity 1200 and 65 W charging, as well as the 90 Hz and Android 11 screen under ColorOS 11. According to the documentation, at least one of the device’s variants will bring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Reno 6 Pro and Pro + arrive with Snapdragon

Other leaks, from other certifications issued by 3C, also came to include details of the other models in the family, the Reno 6 Pro and Pro +. Unlike the most basic version of the family, the two most powerful devices will feature Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 chipsets, respectively.

The screen would also receive an upgrade, reaching 120 Hz, and there would be a wireless charging system that reaches 30 W. The OPPO Reno 6 family has yet to be released, but if it follows the timeline of previous generations, it is likely that the announcement take place at an event held in May.