Orange and Free in the lead for the activation of antennas in the 5G core band

The telecoms gendarme publishes the first elements of his observatory of the deployment of 5G. Orange and Free Mobile stand out for their voluntarism in the 3.5 GHz band.

First milestone for 5G. Arcep is today publishing the results of its 5G deployment observatory. Free Mobile leads the way with 5,303 sites activated at national level, ahead of Bouygues Telecom (1,344 sites), Orange (646 sites) and SFR (278 sites). This allows the operator founded by Xavier Niel to ensure better area coverage and penetration inside buildings by relying heavily on the 700 MHz band which until then had been entirely devoted to 4G.

Arcep 5G Observatory – Results at the national level.

But the advantage goes to Orange if we take into account only the 3.5 GHz band which will provide the most capacity and therefore make the difference in terms of speed. The incumbent operator lit 475 sites, followed by Free Mobile (221 sites), Bouygues Telecom (115 sites) and SFR (97 sites).

Arcep 5G Observatory – National results in graphical form.

Free does better than Bouygues Telecom and SFR

Two lessons emerge from this. SFR * had sharply criticized Free Mobile, even accusing it of making “false 5G” with its 700 MHz. But it has deployed half as many 3.5 GHz sites as Xavier Niel’s company. It’s a shame. SFR is at the back of the pack, both in terms of the number of sites activated but also in terms of the use of 3.5 GHz. However, it should be remembered that the performance of a network does not depend solely on the number of antennas.

As for Bouygues Telecom, it activated massively in the 2.1 GHz band to increase its coverage. A strategy ultimately analogous to Free Mobile which seemed to be the only one to bet on the refarming (the re-allocation of frequencies already owned) for the moment. Like him, this allows it to cover more population in more cities, while Orange and SFR are concentrated in a few urban areas.

The advantage of this study compared to the ANFR readings is to have access to the number of activated sites and not only to those which have obtained an authorization but which do not necessarily emit. The results are also presented by region.

Source: l‘Arcep

* 01net.com is published by a subsidiary of NextRadioTV, itself owned by Altice Médias.