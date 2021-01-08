“Our vehicles are fully autonomous”: Waymo tackles Tesla and its Autopilot

The Alphabet subsidiary will now designate its vehicles as “fully autonomous” to stand out from simple driver assistance systems.

Waymo dots the “i’s”. The Alphabet subsidiary believes that its autonomous cars … are more autonomous than the others. She will therefore henceforth use the term “Fully autonomous” (Autonomous Driving) for its vehicles.

No more use of the expression “Autonomous driving” (Self Driving), which it considers overused and which would be wrongly claimed by car manufacturers to designate simple driving assistance systems requiring human supervision. ” Fully autonomous driving technology does not require a human to control the vehicle. You don’t need a driver’s license to ride in a vehicle with autonomous driving technology, and your hands never need to touch a steering wheel ” explains the firm in a blog post.

Language abuse

Waymo believes that the abuse of language by the manufacturers could put lives in danger. “We unfortunately notice that some car manufacturers are using the term ‘autonomous driving’ incorrectly, giving consumers the wrong impression of the driver assistance capabilities. […] This can lead someone to unwittingly take risks (such as taking their hands off the wheel) that could endanger not only their own safety, but also that of those around them ”, can we read in the same post.

In fact, Waymo is targeting car makers who keep adding drive automation technology to their vehicles. And in particular Tesla: at the end of last year, the firm of Elon Musk began the deployment of a technology which he calls “FSD”, for Full Self Driving (completely autonomous driving) in order to improve the Autopilot of its vehicles.

And if FSD offers a very advanced level of autonomy, it does not in any way allow driving without a license and still requires the driver’s constant attention, as Tesla reminds us on its website. Conversely, Waymo reminds that blind people can safely use its autonomous taxi service without ever needing an intervention to drive them.

