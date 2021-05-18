What’s up, Siri? Apple’s virtual smart assistant can help you with a multitude of things on your device, such as opening applications, creating new alarms or events in the calendar, sending emails, messages or tweets, controlling the volume of your device, and much, much more.

But she also has her leisure time: telling jokes, answering relaxed questions in a funny way and running away from intimate or existential questions with vague and defensive answers.

The answers to each question can vary widely, even if the questions are the same and asked in sequence, as Apple has increasingly added new forms of different responses for Siri to interact with questions that are not really related to theirs. main functions as your device’s virtual smart assistant.

Check out more than 60 funny things to ask or ask Siri below. Have a good time!

What does Siri mean? Who created you? Why did Apple create you? What is your life story? How are you today? You are hungry? What is the best cell phone? What is the best operating system? Which cell phone should I buy? Which is better: Windows or Mac? What is the best computer? You prefer iPhone or Mac? What do you think of Google Assistant? Are you a friend of Alexa? Are you Alexa? What is the best assistant? How much do you cost? How much do you earn? / What is your salary? Can you lend me some money? You sleep? What do you do when you’re not talking to me? What are you doing? Are you a robot? Do you work for the government? Are you spying on me? Are you a human being? You are male or female? You are smart? Are you smarter than me? How old are you? You have Facebook / Instagram? What will you do later? Would you go out with me? Do you want to marry me? You love Me? Can I kiss you? How I am? You have boyfriend? What is your best xaveco? Do You like me? Do you want to be my friend? Did you like my new hairstyle? I’m really drunk, can you drive? Can you make me a sandwich? What’s your favorite movie? What is your favourite song? Who is your favorite singer / favorite singer? Do you have any pets? What’s your favorite animal? How much is zero divided by zero? Do you follow the three laws of robotics? Which came first: the chicken or the egg? What is the meaning of life? When will the world end? Will I die alone? Is the world flat? God exists? Do ETs exist? Can you stop time? What are you afraid of? Where did I put my keys? Dance for me? Do you draw anything for me? Sing a song to me? Does it make a beatbox for me? Tell me a story? Tell me a joke?

Remembering that you can also trigger Siri on devices other than the iPhone, such as the Mac, iPad and even the Apple Watch.