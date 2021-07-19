Overwatch: Summer Games start this Tuesday (20)

overwatch starts on Tuesday (20) the annual event to celebrate summer in the northern hemisphere. The 2021 Summer Games features several new skins and commemorative items for Blizzard shooter heroes.

While the southern hemisphere warms up for winter, the upper parts of the globe, like the United States and Europe, enjoy the sun to enjoy beaches, parks, rivers and other outdoor activities. The game is no different, and among the new features are Legendary swimsuit skins for Ashe and Bob, a mermaid look for Symmetra and an ice cream maker outfit for Mei.

The special event runs until August 10, 2021 and will feature weekly challenges with prizes in skins, icons and special chests. Clothing and other items from past editions of the Summer Games also return to the game — you can buy them with gold coins.

overwatch is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One, with the option of cross-play between platforms. It is worth remembering that Blizzard, at this time, continues to work on Overwatch 2, which follow without a release date.