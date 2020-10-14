Home Technology Tech news Panasonic Lumix BGH1 arrives with micro sensor four thirds for versatility in...
Panasonic Lumix BGH1 arrives with micro sensor four thirds for versatility in videos

Just over a month after launching its Lumix DC-S5 with a focus on recording, and confirming an update with 5K recordings for several of its cameras, Panasonic has just launched a very unique device. This is the Panasonic Lumix BGH1, an extremely compact mirrorless camera equipped with a four thirds micro sensor.

Lumix BGH1 has a cubic design of reduced dimensions, with 9.3 x 9.3 x 7.8 cm, and although small it is advertised as “the boxless mirrorless for cinema and live events”.

The idea is to bring versatility and ease of installation to make the life of professionals less complicated. Their power can be made through the Ethernet cable, which is also responsible for the internet connection, and it is possible to control up to 12 of them simultaneously through the Lumix Tether for Multicam app.

The device features a 19×13 mm sensor, or four thirds, with 10.2MP resolution and which promises to be able to record in 4K resolution. According to specifications, recordings can be made in 4: 2: 0 10-bit C4K / 4K 60p or 4: 2: 2 10-bit All-I C4k / 4K 30p, and it is even possible to take HLG captures for filming in HDR.

In connection, the camera also impresses, bringing two slots for UHS-II SD cards, USB 3.1 port, HDMI with support for up to 4K 4: 2: 2 10-bit C4K / 4K 60p, 3G-SDI, P2 connector for headphones and microphone, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There is also the possibility to display anamorphic captures through the Ethernet, SDI and USB-C connections. In addition, Panasonic has also released a free SDK for users to develop custom USB controls.


As expected, such versatility and portability take a heavy toll. Panasonic Lumix BHG1 hits the market in December, with a suggested retail price of $ 1,999.99, or around R $ 11,139, excluding taxes.

