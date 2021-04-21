Pandemic sparks phishing spike and interest in “how to hack” Facebook profiles

A new study released by NordVPN, a famous virtual private network (VPN) solution, shows that the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic really encouraged cyber crime – not just among those who already did such acts obscure, but also by the public that can be considered layman on the subject. According to the company, after analyzing the most searched terms on Google, it was found that Internet users carried out more than 171 thousand searches on how to “hack” any system.

Of that amount, 46% were from people interested in hacking into other people’s Facebook profiles, while 21% focused on cracking passwords for Wi-Fi networks. The specific interest in the platform created by Mark Zuckerberg has a justification: “Once obtained by a cybercriminal , Facebook accounts can open doors for Instagram, online stores that keep credit card data, among others, ”explains Daniel Markuson, digital privacy specialist at NordVPN.

It also scares the amount of fake emails (phishing) that have been triggered since the beginning of the pandemic crisis: the company saw an increase of 400% in attempts during that period. Along with other social engineering scams – that is, those aimed at manipulating human feelings and emotions to convince the Internet user to adopt an insecure posture – this practice corresponds to 60% of all cyber attacks identified in full social isolation.

Fortunately, there is good news: the adoption of VPNs in the corporate environment has increased by 165%, with a 600% growth in sales of these solutions to companies around the globe. For 97% of users, online protection is the main advantage of these apps. “The rise in cyber attacks has made people more concerned with protecting their data. They are using more PCs for professional tasks, which creates the need to protect any data that can be trafficked on these networks ”, concludes Markuson.