Paramount+ renews Star Trek: Discovery for season 5

Paramout+ has announced the renewal of Star Trek: Discovery for the fifth season. The plot, which became the most watched on the streaming platform in 2021, has season 4 in progress and should come to an end on February 10th.

with the success of Discovery, the saga Star Trek encouraged the production of series such as Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and all should have premieres in 2022, for the happiness of fans and subscribers of the streaming service.

Success

Since it debuted, Star Trek: Discovery it was a controversial series in terms of audience response, even with the renovations going on. However, in late 2021, the production left Netflix to become a Paramount+ exclusive, and the reaction from viewers was negative.

There is still no premiere date for the new episodes, but you can marathon all seasons of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+.