Parents, you can now pause your children’s Xbox games remotely

By kenyan

Parents gain a little more control over the gaming activities of their offspring. Blocking access to the console from their smartphone using the Xbox Family Settings app is now possible. A good way to control the time that our blond heads spend, controller in hand.

Microsoft just announced new features in its parental control app Xbox Family Settings. Available on iOS and Android, this application allows you to keep an eye on children’s activities on the Home Xbox, in real time or by having a detailed report at a regular interval.

If until now, this allowed to configure “a maximum screen time”, it now offers parents the possibility of directly pausing the Xbox from their smartphone. Simple but effective.

Thanks to this “remote” pause, they block access to the console while waiting, for example, for homework to be done. When parents press the pause button, the children – themselves – will see the usual notification on the screen telling them that the allowed screen time has been reached.

Ask permission!

The other novelty introduced by Microsoft in Xbox Family Settings is a function ” Ask to buy “. This option was already present in the settings of the Xbox as well as on the PC, it is now available in the mobile application. After activation and as soon as the children choose a game they would like to buy from the Store, parents receive a notification on their smartphone. They are free to accept or not to validate the purchase.

Source: Microsoft

